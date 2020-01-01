January 1, 2020
Tensions escalate between US and Iran
Protesters have now fully withdrawn from the US embassy in Baghdad. The demonstrations were in response to US airstrikes which killed Iran-backed militants. The United States and Iran have traded threats, but Iran’s supreme leader has denied orchestrating the embassy violence. He also warned of unequivocal action against anyone who challenges his country. Melinda Nucifora reports. #usembassyattack #iran #us
