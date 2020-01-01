January 1, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police arrest more than 400 people on first day of new year in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police have arrested at least 4-hundred people as anti-Beijing protests turned violent. The city has been battered by nearly seven months of unrest -- its biggest political crisis in decades. Millions of people are demanding greater democratic freedoms, as Philip Owira explains. #hongkongprotests #hongkongnews #hongkong2020
Police arrest more than 400 people on first day of new year in Hong Kong
Explore