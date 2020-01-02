WORLD
Australia in flames - evacuations continue as the bush fires get worse
Tens of thousands are now trying to get out of the way of the flames which have affected parts of Australia for months. Huge areas have burned in what is described as the worst fire season ever. Many are stuck in vast traffic jams as they try to drive their way out. Some have become stranded and must wait for rescue. 17 people are known to have died since these fires began in November and the weather forecast says it's going to get hotter, drier and windier in the coming days. #Ausfires #ClimateCrisis #NewsFeed
January 2, 2020
