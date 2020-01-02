BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Carlos Ghosn vows to clear his name after Tokyo escape | Money Talks
Turkish authorities have arrested seven people, including four pilots, in connection with former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon via Istanbul. It's just part of what's become an international effort to piece together how the executive was able to flee Tokyo despite being under 24-hour surveillance. He was awaiting trial in Japan for a host of financial crimes. His escape is the latest twist in the more than year-long scandal that has rocked the world's leading auto alliance. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Jim Holder - the editorial director at Autocar. – joined us from London. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #Turkey
Carlos Ghosn vows to clear his name after Tokyo escape | Money Talks
January 2, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us