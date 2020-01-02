BIZTECH
Turkish officials hope to boost exports, create jobs | Money Talks
After a tumultuous 2018, Turkish officials spent much of last year fighting inflation and paying off foreign lenders. That helped stabilise the economy. Now Ankara's shifting its focus on boosting growth. And as Mobin Nasir reports, it plans to prioritise industries that can increase exports to help bring in more foreign currency. Taha Arvas joined us in studio for more on this. He's an independent financial analyst in Istanbul. #TurkeyEconomy #Inflation #Exports
January 2, 2020
