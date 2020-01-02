January 2, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New York fitness centres offer unique workouts | Money Talks
It's the new year and after all those Christmas puddings, getting fit is a top New Year's resolution for many. But according to psychologists, only about 40 percent of people manage to stick to their ambitious workout goals. Jillian Wolf visited some unique fitness centres in New York to find out if these could be the key to success. #NewYork #Wellness #Fitness
New York fitness centres offer unique workouts | Money Talks
Explore