Defending Libya: Turkish parliament approves bill to deploy troops to Libya

Turkish parliament on Thursday approved the deployment of troops to Libya. The motion passed with a 60 percent majority. The decision to send military assets came at the request of the UN-backed government in Tripoli, which is struggling to maintain its grip on power. Our diplomatic correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on what role Turkey will play in the region and explains why the issue has split the international community. #TurkeyLibya #LibyaGovernment #TurkishTroops