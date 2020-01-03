The worst bushfires EVER are getting even worse

00:55 - Tens of thousands have started evacuating as the heat on the countries leadership increases on social media 04:52 - The Pope slaps a woman hand who held it too tightly 08:55 - More than 100 babies dead at a hospital in India cause anger online 11:33 - Alex Jones ordered to pay $100000 in damages in defamation case brought by Sandy Hook parents #AustraliaBushfires #CarlosGhosn #PopeSlaps