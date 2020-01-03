January 3, 2020
Niger Marathon: West African nation holds first ever marathon
In Niger, runners have taken part in the country's first ever marathon. Organisers want to dispel the fear that has grown about visiting the region because of militant attacks. In the past four months, more than 230 soldiers in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have lost their lives fighting the groups. Philip Owira has more. #Marathon #Niger #Africa
