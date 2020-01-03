Australia Bushfires: Authorities plead for evacuations before horror weather

The biggest evacuation in Australia's history is under way in the state of New South Wales, ahead of catastrophic conditions forecast for the weekend. Firefighters are warning residents may have to abandon homes and even whole towns, as the bush fire crisis threatens to overwhelm resources. Fires this season have so far scorched more than 40-thousand square kilometres of land, destroyed over one thousand homes, and killed more than 500-million animals. Liz Maddock has more.