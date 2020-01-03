BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian general | Money Talks
Oil prices have surged after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad. General Qasem Soleimani was head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force and a key figure behind Iran's support for its proxies in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. And Tehran's threat to retaliate, is stoking fears that the worst may be yet to come. Shoaib Hasan has more on what his death means. Babak Emamian is a member of the British Iranian Business Association in London. He told Money Talks Iran might retaliate by disrupting Saudi's oil exports. #Iran #Oil #Soleimani
Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian general | Money Talks
January 3, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us