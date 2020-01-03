Iran's top military chief Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike

The US assassination of Qasem Soleimani risks a significant escalation in the Middle East. He was one of Iran's most senior military and political leaders with close ties to the Supreme Leader of Iran. He led a well-funded military force responsible for protecting Iranian interests across the region and was an implacable foe of America and its allies. Simon McGregor-Wood reports on his influence and the possible consequences of his death.