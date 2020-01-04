Libya on the Brink: Psychologists warn of extent of emotional trauma of war on children

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is engaged in what he calls a 'final battle' for the capital Tripoli. The fighting between his illegal militia and the UN-backed government there has been going on since April, and civilians have been caught in the middle. Over one thousand have been killed and injured, but there have been emotional casualties as well, specifically the trauma on children, as Semir Sejfovic found out when he visited a school. #LibyaWar #WarChildren #Tripoli