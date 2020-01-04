US sends three-thousand troops to Middle East

More than three-thousand American troops are being sent to the Middle East after Iran threatened to retaliate following a US strike that killed Iran's most powerful military commander, Qasem Soleimani. US President Donald Trump has promised to end what he describes as Suleimani's 'bloody rampage' but fears are now growing that Iran's revenge will spark a major escalation of tensions. Sally Ayhan reports. #QasemSoleimani #Trump #UsTroops