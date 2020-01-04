US politicians react differently to Qasem Soleimani’s death

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called Qasem Soleimani's assassination lawful. He says it was also necessary to protect American lives. But Democrats in Congress are asking why the president didn't consult them. They say carrying out the strike without their authorisation is illegal. Courtney Kealy has more from Washington. #QasemSoleimani #MikePompeo #UsAttack