Happening Now: Iran holds funeral processions for Qasem Soleimani

Tens of thousands of Iranians have gathered to pay their respects, as a funeral procession is under way for military commander Qasem Soleimani. The procession started in Ahvaz, and will move to the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad. Here are the latest images from the ongoing mourning in Ahvaz. #QasemSoleimani #SoleimaniFuneral #IranFuneral