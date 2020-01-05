January 5, 2020
Indonesia Floods: Soldiers, health workers spray Jakarta with disinfectant
Indonesian soldiers and healthcare workers have sprayed the capital with disinfectants, to protect people against water-borne diseases. Jakarta and the surrounding areas are underwater after heavy monsoon rains swept through the region over the past week. But as Jeff Harrington explains, the worst may still be to come. #Jakarta #Indonesia #Iran
