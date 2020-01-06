January 6, 2020
Australia Fires: 25 people killed and thousands of buildings destroyed
The bush fires that have been devastating Australia, have destroyed more than 5 million hectares of bush. And now there is a warning that temperatures may rise over the next few days. Twenty five people have been killed so far, while thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Francis Collings reports. #Australia #Bushfires #Wildfires
