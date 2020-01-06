WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran-US: On Brink of War?
Hundreds of thousands in Iran have been mourning the death of Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian general was killed by a US drone on the orders of President Donald Trump. Washington says Soleimani’s death has saved American lives, but has it actually set two bitter foes on the path to war? Guests Rob Maness Retired United States Air Force Colonel Matthew Hoh Iraq War Veteran Mohammad Marandi Professor at the Tehran University Ismael Alsodani Former Iraqi Defense Attache to the US
Iran-US: On Brink of War?
January 6, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us