Future of Iran Nuclear Deal is uncertain as Tehran says it’s done with limits

On Monday, EU leaders called for restraint from all parties after Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. The plea follows last week's storming of the US embassy in Baghdad by an Iran-backed militia, and the US assassination of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As diplomats struggle to pick up the pieces of the agreement, many worry it's broken beyond repair. Sarah Balter has more. #IranNuclearDeal #QasemSoleimani #BaghdadEmbassy