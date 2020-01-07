Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend Qasem Soleimani's funeral procession

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the funeral procession of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in Tehran. The general was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq. American officials have justified his assassination, saying Soleimani had been planning a wave of imminent attacks against the US. His body has been taken to the holy city of Qom. Semir Sejfovic reports from Tehran. #QasemSoleimani #Iran #Funeral