January 7, 2020
Pentagon denies US troop withdrawal from Iraq
The US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the country has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq. This contradicts a letter believed to have been written by a US general, suggesting American forces are preparing to withdraw. The letter has caused confusion as Washington and Tehran trade threats following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. Adesewa Josh has more. #Iraq #US #Pentagon
