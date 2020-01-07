Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial begins in New York

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein has appeared at a court in Manhattan for the start of his criminal trial. He is being charged with sexually assaulting two women and could face life in prison. Dozens of women have accused him of sexual misconduct but Weinstein denies accusations of non-consensual sex. William Denselow reports from New York.