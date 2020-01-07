January 7, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
One Week of Australia’s Bush Fire Crisis
As Australia ushered in the new year communities in New South Wales and Victoria battled intense bush fires that have devastated towns, wildlife and the environment. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced rising public anger over the government’s response to the emergency and its climate change policy. Produced by Natalie Poyhonen. #AustralianWildFires #Australia #AustraliaFires
