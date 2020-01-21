WORLD
Is Australia’s Govt to Blame for Bush Fire Fiasco?
Australia's fires are so large they're generating their own weather systems. Since September, an area the size of Austria has burned, with smoke forming a plume half the size of Europe. More than two dozen people have died and half a billion animals killed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under criticism for his handling of the disaster, and for not taking the climate crisis seriously enough. He admits a link between reducing emissions and protecting the environment, but is he taking the climate crisis seriously? #Bushfires #AustraliaFires #ScottMorrison Guests Jonathon Kendall Bush Fire Evacuee Mark Howden Climate Scientist Tony Kevin Former Australian Diplomat Graham Young Executive Director at the Australian Institute for Progress
January 21, 2020
