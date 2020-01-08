WORLD
1 MIN READ
Contribution of The Arts in Improving Health
If you want to live long, eat right, work out, do not smoke and you actually might want to visit an art gallery. People who engage in the arts, every few months or more could live longer, according to a new report from the World Health Organisation synthesises the global evidence on the role of the arts in improving health and well-being, with a focus on the WHO European Region. You can find out more down below: http://www.euro.who.int/en/publications/abstracts/what-is-the-evidence-on-the-role-of-the-arts-in-improving-health-and-well-being-a-scoping-review-2019 https://whatworkswellbeing.org/ & their twitter @WHO_Europe Norma Daykin, Professor of Arts as Wellbeing at Tampere University 00:28 #Art #Health #CulturalEngagement
Contribution of The Arts in Improving Health
January 8, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us