Arts in Improving Health | TV Shows of 2020 | Art in the 2010s

In this episode of Showcase; Contribution of The Arts in Improving Health 00:55 Norma Daykin, Professor of Arts as Wellbeing at Tampere University 01:30 2010s Art World 07:49 Alistair Hicks, Author and Curator 08:19 1917 Movie 14:30 Upcoming TV Shows of 2020 18:26 Ghent Altarpiece of van Eyck 21:08 #Art #1917 #TVShow