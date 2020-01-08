January 8, 2020
Erdogan-Putin Summit: Leaders to discuss Libya and regional developments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline. The launch comes as relations between Turkey and Russia have stabilized, despite disagreements on issues like Syria and Libya. Rumeysa Karabulut has more.
