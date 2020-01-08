My Turkey: Native dog breeds Kangal and Akbash

Kangal and Akbash dogs are two breeds native to Turkey. These loyal breeds are known to be some of the best breeds to help with herding and guarding. They are very dominating in character but are also gentle giants that only want love. This is part of TRT World's digital series My Turkey, which explores different regions of Turkey and showcases its hidden treasures. #Kangal, #Akbash, #Erol Civan