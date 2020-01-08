#METOO: Has it changed anything?

The trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has begun - his alleged sex crimes the touchstone for the MeToo movement. But more than two years on, has the campaign achieved real change? DESCRIPTION: Aude Konan Filmmaker Ceri Widett Barrister Zoe Stuckless Actress Jennifer Fink Founder of BuildingBoys Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #metoo #weinstein #sexualharrasment