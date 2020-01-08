WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rwanda’s Kagame | Bigger Than Five
President Paul Kagame has spearheaded a remarkable rebuilding effort in Rwanda following the 1994 genocide that killed nearly 1 million people. He is credited with healing the country and producing an economic miracle. But his re-election in 2017 was not without critics. After more than two decades in power, is Kagame's political longevity his worst enemy? Bigger Than Five Host Ghida Fakhry sat down with President Kagame in Doha. #Genocide #Africa, #BiggerThanFive
Rwanda’s Kagame | Bigger Than Five
January 8, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us