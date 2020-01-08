Middle Eastern stocks hit by regional tensions | Money Talks

Iran's threatening to hit back at the US and its allies, over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of its elite Quds Force. That's spooking investors in the region and driving away international travellers. And it could also take a toll on the economies in the Gulf. For more insight on this, we spoke to Middle Eastern political specialist, Taufiq Rahim in Dubai. #MiddleEast #QasemSoleimani # Iran