Turkey - Russia Relations

In Turkey, all eyes are on Putin, a pipeline and politics. The Russian president is in Istanbul for the official inauguration of the TurkStream gas pipeline. But behind closed doors President Putin and President Erdogan’s conversations will have been more about their positions on Syria and Libya. Russia and Turkey play significant roles in these conflicts, but they're on completely opposite sides. Can the two presidents find enough common ground to end the fighting? Guests Murat Aslan Security Researcher SETA Foundation Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest