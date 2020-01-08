WORLD
No survivors from Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport
In what's thought to be an unrelated incident - a passenger plane in Iran has crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. None of the 176 passengers and crew onboard survived. A Ukrainian airliner with 176 passengers and crew on board has crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, everyone on board was killed. The majority of the passengers were Iranian. The plane was a BOEING 737-800, a usually reliable workhorse. Thousands of the jets are used across the world. Francis Collings reports. #Ukrain #Iran #Planecrash
January 8, 2020
