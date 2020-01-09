Iranians voice support for retaliatory attack against US forces in Iraq

Many Iranians have voiced support for the retaliatory missile attacks against US forces in Iraq following the US killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in an air strike near Baghdad airport. Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces stationed in the Iraqi bases of Ain al Asad and Erbil on Wednesday. #Iran #IranAttacks