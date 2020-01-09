Chinese kids learn coding to get a head start | Money Talks

It's a growing industry in China and it's being driven by a very young market. The skills needed for computer programming and coding are being taught more and more in schools, and in private agencies to some very young pupils. It's part of China's push to develop the country's artificial intelligence technology, and middle class parents are doing their best to give their children a head start in a developing industry. Francis Collings reports. #China #Coding #ComputerProgramming