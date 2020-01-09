BIZTECH
Investors flock to safe havens as Iran hits back at US | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump says Iran "appears to be standing down" after it targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq. Mr. Trump says no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks, which were a retaliation for the assassination of Tehran's top military commander, Qasem Soleimani. Global stocks markets are clawing back losses from a steep sell-off sparked by news of the Iranian strike, while gold prices are coming down from their seven-year highs. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Luciano Zaccara in Doha. He's a professor at Qatar University's Gulf Studies Centre and is writing a book on Iranian foreign policy under President Hassan Rouhani. We were also joined by Ramin Asgard in New York. He's a vice president at the investment firm First Pathway Partners. He was also a senior adviser to US generals David Petraeus and James Mattis. #UnitedStates #Iran #QasemSoleimani
January 9, 2020
