BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Former Nissan boss denies graft charges | Money Talks
Japan's justice minister and automaker Nissan are hitting back at the company's former boss, Carlos Ghosn, after he accused them of orchestrating a coup, and falsifying evidence against him. Ghosn made the accusations at a press conference in Beirut, after fleeing Japan.. where he had been awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges. It was his first public appearance since his arrest in November 2018, and as Mobin Nasir reports.. the saga raises questions about Nissan's future and its alliance with France's Renault. For more on this, Jim Holder joined us live from London. He's the editorial director at industry publishing group, Haymarket Automotive. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #FinancialMisconduct
Former Nissan boss denies graft charges | Money Talks
January 9, 2020
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us