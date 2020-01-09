January 9, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Study finds harmful elements in baby foods | Money Talks
Ready-made baby food is not as healthy as parents may imagine. A recent study suggests the majority of brands contain neuro-toxins like lead, arsenic and mercury that can alter developing brains. The metals are naturally occurring elements and often used in pesticides - even in the crops used to make baby food. Nick Harper reports from New York. #BabyFood #Lead #NeuroToxins
Study finds harmful elements in baby foods | Money Talks
Explore