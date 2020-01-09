Lebanon imposes travel ban after Interpol questioning

There's been another twist to the story concerning Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan boss who escaped house arrest in Japan last week. Ghosn surprised the world's media by turning up in Lebanon last week, but now a prosecutor there has imposed a travel ban on him. Japan continues to seek Ghosn's arrest on financial misconduct charges. Francis Collings reports. #Lebanon #Canada #Interpol