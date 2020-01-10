Taiwan to vote on Saturday to elect new president

Taiwan is heading to the polls on Saturday for a highly anticipated general election. But the minds of the island's voters might just be a little farther away from home - in Hong Kong. As the Chinese-ruled city enters its seventh month of protests, many in Taiwan say they fear what their own futures might look like under Beijing's influence. Grace Lee has the story. #taiwanelection #taiwannews #taiwanelection2020