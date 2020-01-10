Medics aim to turn global spotlight onto Idlib situation

The medical and humanitarian situation in the Syrian province of Idlib has continued to deteriorate as the conflict in the country rolls one. Doctors and aid workers gathered in Idlib this week to direct the world's attention to the growing crisis there. Our correspondent Oubai Shahbandar traveled to Idlib and has more on how medical staff and Syrian families are coping. #syriawar #idlib #syrianews