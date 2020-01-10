Indian police baton-charged and detained student protesters

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were baton-charged and detained by Delhi police officers while marching to the president's residence. They were protesting against the violent attack on January 5 that inured some 30 people on campus. Students also called for the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. #JNU #JNSU ##CAA_NRC_NPR