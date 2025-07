What does Iran’s attack on US military base mean?

Iran’s ballistic missiles hit on US troops at a military bases in Iraq on Wednesday. TRT World's Research Centre Manager Tarek Cherkaoui says the attack means Tehran doesn't keep silence on the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, but doesn’t intend to further escalate tensions with the US. #IranUs #IraqAttack #QasemSoleimani