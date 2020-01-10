WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tensions in the Middle East | The Libyan Conflict
The US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani led to an escalation in tensions that were already at a fever pitch since US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the region is already going through a painful time and will work to diffuse the situation. So, what consequences will the heightened Iran-US tensions have for the Middle East and Gulf nations? Plus, Turkey has started deploying troops to Libya to support the UN-backed government and fend off an offensive in Tripoli by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his rebel forces. Is a peaceful resolution to the bloody conflict in Libya possible soon? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Emre Ersen Associate Professor at Marmara University
Tensions in the Middle East | The Libyan Conflict
January 10, 2020
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us