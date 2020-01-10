Markets recover as Mideast war concerns ease | Money Talks

Washington and Tehran have both taken a step back from the brink of a full-blown military conflict. Iran launched a missile attack at US forces in Iraq on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US assassination of its top general, Qasem Soleimani. Donald Trump says Tehran now appears to be standing-down, helping global stock markets recover from steep losses that were triggered by fears of war. But as Laila Humairah reports, tensions between the US and Iran remain high. #Markets #Iran #US