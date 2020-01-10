Soleimani Assasination: Rockets targeted Ain al Asad and Erbil bases in Iraq

Earlier this week Iranian missiles struck Iraq in a retaliatory attack for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Despite a period of de-escalation Iraqis say they still feel anxious about the situation. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been to the site where one of the missiles struck and brings us this report.