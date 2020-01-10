January 10, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Fires: Thousands take part in climate rallies around the country
Australia's bush fire crisis shows no sign of abating. Three enormous fires in the southeast have merged into a megablaze across an area four times the size of New York City. Thousands of people have protested over the government's response, calling for the sacking of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Natasha Hussain reports.
Australia Fires: Thousands take part in climate rallies around the country
Explore