WORLD
1 MIN READ
Who was Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman?
The longest-serving ruler in the Middle East, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said, has died at the age of 79. Late Sultan's cousin and Oman's Minister for Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been named as his successor. Last month, Sultan Qaboos, returned home after undergoing medical treatment in Belgium, amid reports he was suffering from cancer. A three-day period of official mourning for the public and private sectors has been declared. Let's take a look at the life of the man who built modern Oman, a man who had a knack for carefully balancing politics and foreign policy. #OmanSultanDeath #Qaboos #Oman
Who was Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said of Oman?
January 11, 2020
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us