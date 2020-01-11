India suffers from severe impact of climate disruptions on its weather

India is experiencing more and more erratic weather as a result of the climate crisis. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change has warned of severe heatwaves in some parts of the country, and extreme flooding in others. The World Bank says that by 2050, bad weather conditions could affect more than half the country's 1.3 billion people. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the details. #ClimateChange #IndiaClimate #ErraticWeather